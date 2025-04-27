Mark My Worth: You are now reporting to your colleague or your junior!
SummaryThe person you previously shared laughs with while discussing office politics may now hold a managerial position over you.
With India Inc focusing on young talent, it is highly probable that after this year's appraisal your erstwhile colleague or (ahem) your junior team member could become your boss. It is a complicated situation and an uncomfortable equation. The colleague you spent great many hours dissing about office politics when you two were in your cups, has now become the boss.