Mark My Worth: You are now reporting to your colleague or your junior!

With India Inc focusing on young talent, it is highly probable that after this year's appraisal your erstwhile colleague or (ahem) your junior team member could become your boss. It is a complicated situation and an uncomfortable equation. The colleague you spent great many hours dissing about office politics when you two were in your cups, has now become the boss.

The changes in hierarchy are unpredictable, but the Mark My Worth rulebook could help you navigate this new equation.

The awkwardness

There are those who do not want to become leaders and those who want to be in the race and win it fair and square. The competitors have a good equation when they are equal but when one amongst them gets a senior post, it hurts. The tinge of envy even if the best player wins is natural. If you are the one left out , then give yourself time. It is not easy to turn up to office after the congratulatory messages and celebrations have died down.

You may be the aggrieved party, but it is professional to carry on with your work, attend meetings like you would have even if the rejig in designations had not happened. Do not look for a snarky comment or a hidden meaning if the new senior directs a curt message towards you. They could be finding the new dynamics just as awkward, and an outburst is not a sign of power play.

The inner circle

There are seniors who start to pick the members of the inner circle within days of getting a new post. The new boss knows the advantages of having you in his/her team, and if you do not show a knee-jerk reaction of resistance, you could be added to the inner circle. And that coterie is a powerful one.

In every company there are examples of those who left in a huff making it very clear their feelings for the new boss and much to their dismay, in a few years, the same senior has trailed them in the new firm like an ominous shadow.

Procedural justice versus distributive justice

Sourav Mukherji, who teaches Organizational Behavior and Human Resources Management at the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore pointed out how employees react if they know the way the procedure was conducted. "Employees stick around more if they know there was procedural justice where they may have lost out, but they know the process was transparent. However, in case they win but know that the process was unfair, the success is short-lived".

Companies, therefore, need to ensure that the appraisal process is transparent for one to have faith even if the outcome was not favourable.

Age no bar for a boss post

We need to realize that there is a high possibility that the junior in your office will skip a few levels, break the hierarchical mould, adopt and adapt to digital innovations and become your senior. The inevitability becomes easier to handle, and it prepares you for the next steps because none of these changes then come as a shock. Mukherji highlighted how the hierarchy works in the Indian concept, where one is still not accustomed to skipping levels, but it is a common practice in many Western countries. For all of us, accepting the inevitability will help us focus on building our own profile rather than looking over our shoulders.

To the new boss: Congratulations but take it slow

The new senior, if inexperienced or surprised at his/her elevation, has a point to prove. They will want to bring in their own leadership style, which may lead to exits. It is crucial to realize that those leaving may feel stung by your elevation but that does not make them unprofessional. So, dealing with these exits sensitively, and not being part of any gossip about them goes a long way. In the first few months of your new role, your peers will gauge your demeanour more than your performance and putting forth your point assertively but not aggressively and not bringing in sweeping changes may help ease any ruffled feathers.

It is lonely at the top, and a clutch of known and trusted faces helps. For those who were side-stepped, there could be much to learn from the new leader if the bruised ego is given time to heal.

