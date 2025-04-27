Mark My Worth: You are now reporting to your colleague or your junior!

Age no bar for a boss post

We need to realize that there is a high possibility that the junior in your office will skip a few levels, break the hierarchical mould, adopt and adapt to digital innovations and become your senior. The inevitability becomes easier to handle, and it prepares you for the next steps because none of these changes then come as a shock. Mukherji highlighted how the hierarchy works in the Indian concept, where one is still not accustomed to skipping levels, but it is a common practice in many Western countries. For all of us, accepting the inevitability will help us focus on building our own profile rather than looking over our shoulders.