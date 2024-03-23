Indie comic books are no longer just kids’ stuff
Complete with complex plotlines and mature humour, self-published comics are garnering a steady readership
A few weeks ago, the Kala Ghoda Festival in Mumbai hosted a children’s literature festival at the Kitabkhana bookstore and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya. One of the highlights was the segment on comic books and graphic novels, particularly those by independent creators. Yamini Shah, curator of the festival, was keen to bring a variety of readers to the venue, and the sessions on comics saw packed audiences made up of teens and young adults.