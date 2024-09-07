The guitarist who could make indie rock big again
Neil Shah , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Sep 2024, 02:27 PM IST
SummaryThe North Carolina musician, who also plays with Wednesday and contributes to Waxahatchee, continues his solo career with a new album.
Next month, MJ Lenderman will perform three back-to-back, sold-out shows at Brooklyn’s 650-capacity Music Hall of Williamsburg, an unusual feat for a young, up-and-coming indie-rock artist.
