The guitarist who could make indie rock big again

He and Hartzman broke up in March but remain bandmates and, for now, housemates. Lenderman insists there aren’t tensions between his solo career and the better-known Wednesday, whether personal or professional. (He’s still in the band, after all.) The two acts have the same management and booking agent. Their successes have been mutually beneficial, he says, and having a solo outlet helps Lenderman be more of a team player in Wednesday. (He also credits his big family with teaching him to play well with others.) He and Hartzman don’t have any drama, he says.