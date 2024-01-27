Inside the Competition for the World’s Richest Shoppers
Suzanne Kapner , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 27 Jan 2024, 06:50 PM IST
SummaryBackstage passes. Secret dinners. Exclusive invites. When you have everything, stores lure you with the things money can’t buy.
In December, about 20 people sipped Champagne at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater as members of New York City Ballet rehearsed the Nutcracker. The attendees toured backstage and chatted with the dancers before decamping to Bad Roman, a glitzy Italian restaurant in Columbus Circle, for dinner.
