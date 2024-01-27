Inside the Competition for the World’s Richest Shoppers

“At my age, it’s harder to meet people—and the cool factor is hard to beat," said Lisa Sher-Chambers, a 57-year-old stylist who lives in Manhattan and has made friends through these experiences. She posed for a photo at Mytheresa’s New York City Ballet event on stage with rows of empty seats behind her wearing a black Versace corset and Chanel skirt and posted it on Instagram. “I was blown away to be on that stage," she said, adding that these types of experiences make her more inclined to purchase from Mytheresa in the future.