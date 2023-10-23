Intrepid investors look for bargains in Ukraine—bomb shelter required
Chelsey Dulaney , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST
SummaryThe battered country is luring investments with the chance to help in the war against Russia and score assets on the cheap.
John Mazarakis got rich lending money to cannabis companies and running a chain of pizzerias along the Eastern Seaboard. His next big bet: houses and industrial parks in war-torn Ukraine.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less