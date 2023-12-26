Iran-Backed Forces Widen Their Attacks on Commercial Shipping
Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 26 Dec 2023, 12:16 PM IST
SummaryHouthi forces in Yemen are posing the latest threat to Washington’s efforts to contain the war in Gaza.
Escalating Iran-backed attacks against global commercial shipping in the Red Sea have heightened pressure on the Biden administration as officials scramble to protect trade while trying to avoid a direct confrontation with Tehran.
