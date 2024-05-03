Iran’s attack on Israel offers Kim Jong Un a test case of Western defenses

Iran used a mix of ballistic and cruise missiles along with explosive drones to attack Israel in April, similar to Russian attacks on Ukraine. Much of the incoming fire was detected by early warning radars then intercepted by defense systems, along with help from the U.S., U.K. and other allies. Israel itself has several layers of air-defense systems including the midrange David’s Sling, designed to intercept missiles from around 62 miles to 124 miles away, and the long-range Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 systems that can shoot down missiles outside the earth’s atmosphere.