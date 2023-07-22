Is Fruit Getting Sweeter?

“These are so sweet, I can’t manage very many," said a friend at my table one summer’s evening a couple of years ago. She wasn’t talking about dessert but about a bowl of glossy-dark fresh cherries. I bit into the taut skin of another luscious cherry with its sweet crimson juices and realized that she was right. These fruits were so sweet, it was as if they had been pre-sugared.

It’s not that sweet cherries are anything new. You only have to read Elizabethan love poems with their references to “cherry lips" to see that sugary-sweet cherries have been a summer treat for hundreds of years. But the cherries of my childhood, which my sister and I used to dangle over our ears like earrings, were much less uniformly sweet than today’s cherries. Some of them were hardly sweet at all, which made it all the more exciting when you happened upon a super-sweet one.

Is modern fruit bred to be sweeter than in the past? The short answer is yes, though the longer answer is more complicated. Some of the most powerful evidence that fruit is sweeter than before comes from zoos. In 2018, it was reported that Melbourne Zoo in Australia had stopped giving fruit to most of its animals because cultivated fruit was now so sweet that it was causing tooth decay and weight gain. The monkeys at the zoo were weaned off bananas onto a lower-sugar vegetable-based diet.

Among fruit breeders, the word “quality" is now routinely used as a synonym for “high in sugar" (though firmness, color and size are also considerations). In 2010, in an article looking at ways to enhance the sweetness of fruit using “molecular approaches," a group of Korean plant scientists wrote that “in general, the sugar content" of many fruits are now higher than before “owing to continuous selection and breeding." Modern apple varieties, the scientists noted, were on average sweeter than older cultivars.

Breeding isn’t the only reason that modern fruit is sweeter; there’s also climate change. Research from Japan found that since the 1970s, with rising temperatures, Fuji apples (which were already a sweet variety) have become significantly sweeter and softer. The lead researcher, Toshihoko Sugiura, said that “if you could taste an apple harvested 30 years ago, you would feel the difference."

It is sometimes claimed that the sweetness of modern fruit is not due to higher sugar content so much as the fact that the bitterness and sourness of wild fruit has been steadily bred out of it. There’s a grain—but only a grain—of truth in this. Studies of wild apples do indeed suggest that some ancient varieties were just as high in sugar as a modern Pink Lady or Honeycrisp. The difference is that there was much wider variation in sugar content across wild apples, whereas the modern supermarket apple seldom drops below a certain level of sweetness.

Even now, not all fruits are as sweet as others. The sugar content of fruit is measured using something called the Brix scale, which refers to the percentage of sugar by mass. Modern cherries are routinely 20 degrees Brix or more, while most of the fresh peaches on the market (at least in Europe) range from 9 to 12 degrees.

According to plant breeder and scientist Marco Cirilli, this means that the average peach still has a flavor somewhere “between harsh and tasteless"—though in my experience, you can improve even a mediocre peach by leaving it in a bowl on a sunny windowsill for a few days. Cirilli is part of an Italian project called MASPES that is developing new, higher-sugar peach varieties. He tells me that in trials, they have succeeded in growing peaches with a Brix score as high as 25, but this isn’t easy to reproduce.

The sweetness of fruit depends not just on how it is bred but also on growing conditions (more sun means more sweetness), yield (higher yield means lower sugar) and when it is harvested (the longer fruit stays on the tree, the sweeter and fuller-tasting it is). Jim Cooper, an apple farmer in England, tells me that modern apples are picked so early that even if they are bred for sweetness, they often “don’t develop their full character, be it sweetness, aromatic qualities or intensity of flavor." Many of the subtler aromas never develop in fruit that is harvested too early. Cooper laments the fact that many people will never taste the “strawberry hint" in a really ripe English Worcester Pearmain, a type of heritage apple.

With the rise in sweeter and blander fruit, our expectations of how fruit should taste have also changed. Whether we are talking apples or peaches, Europeans and Americans tend to favor fruits that are both acid and sweet, whereas in Asia, the most popular fruits are intensely sweet with hardly any acidity. Cirilli tells me that in Asian countries, the “honey" flavors of low-acid peaches are much appreciated, while European consumers prefer peaches that are “slightly acidic" but still with a Brix score over 15. All around the world, the common thread in what people want from fruit is sweetness.

Many of our old dessert recipes need to be adjusted to take account of the fact that fruit is sweeter than it was. I recently met Rosalind Rathouse, a cooking teacher who has been making apple strudel since the 1970s. The difference is that she no longer uses any sugar in her recipe, just a little cinnamon. A few years ago Rathouse, who runs The Cookery School in London, realized that with modern varieties of dessert apple, no extra sugar was required to make a delicious strudel.

In a way, the rise of consistently sweeter fruit in our lifetimes has been a triumph of plant breeding. After all, it’s a rare person who would seek out bitter grapes, astringent apricots or watery melons if they could have sweet ones instead.

But the ubiquitous sweetness of modern fruit is not without its problems, especially for people with diabetes, who have to be careful to moderate their intake of higher-sugar fruits such as pineapple. Fruit that is bred sweeter also tends to be lower in the phytochemicals that make it so healthy.

Health aside, maybe the real problem with modern fruit is that it has become yet another sweet thing in a world awash with sugar. Even grapefruits, which used to be bracingly bitter, are sometimes now as sweet as oranges. Fruit that is bred for one-dimensional sweetness, as opposed to aroma or texture, denies us some of the contrast and variety of life. If you’ve never tasted a sour cherry, how can you fully appreciate a sweet one?