Is Fruit Getting Sweeter?
Summary
- Bred to contain more sugar, today’s cherries, bananas and apples taste different than they used to—but not necessarily better
“These are so sweet, I can’t manage very many," said a friend at my table one summer’s evening a couple of years ago. She wasn’t talking about dessert but about a bowl of glossy-dark fresh cherries. I bit into the taut skin of another luscious cherry with its sweet crimson juices and realized that she was right. These fruits were so sweet, it was as if they had been pre-sugared.
