Is Fruit Getting Sweeter?

The sweetness of fruit depends not just on how it is bred but also on growing conditions (more sun means more sweetness), yield (higher yield means lower sugar) and when it is harvested (the longer fruit stays on the tree, the sweeter and fuller-tasting it is). Jim Cooper, an apple farmer in England, tells me that modern apples are picked so early that even if they are bred for sweetness, they often “don’t develop their full character, be it sweetness, aromatic qualities or intensity of flavor." Many of the subtler aromas never develop in fruit that is harvested too early. Cooper laments the fact that many people will never taste the “strawberry hint" in a really ripe English Worcester Pearmain, a type of heritage apple.