Is Glucose the New Gluten? Inside the Blood-Sugar Health Craze
Sara Ashley O’Brien , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 27 Jan 2024, 07:04 PM IST
SummaryProponents say that food ‘hacks’ meant to minimize blood-sugar spikes help them think more clearly, have more energy and reduce cravings. But some of the guidance is up for debate.
What do a Hollywood starlet, an Olympic gold medalist and a Harvard longevity researcher have in common? All of them follow an influencer who has kicked off a health craze known as the Glucose Goddess Method.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less