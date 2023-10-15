Is Israel acting within the laws of war in Gaza?
The Economist 8 min read 15 Oct 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Summary
- Even lawful evacuations and attacks on Hamas will exact a heavy civilian toll
More than 1,900 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza since October 7th, when Hamas terrorists murdered 1,300 people in southern Israel. Israeli jets and artillery have been pounding the coastal enclave. “The scenes out of Gaza will be hard to stomach," warned a spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on October 12th. Hamas, which has deliberately massacred civilians, and whose founding charter commits it to the destruction of Israel, is undoubtedly guilty of war crimes. How far can Israel go in response?
