Is Israel acting within the laws of war in Gaza?

Restraints that applied in previous military operations may not apply in this war. Mr Mandelblit gives the example of the IDF’s policy of giving prior warning for some strikes. Armies are generally obliged to provide warning of attacks when they can, though not if surprise is essential. “You cannot do it in such a war," he says. “It’s more like Lebanon now," he says, alluding to Israel’s war with Hizbullah, the militant group, in 2006. “All we can say to civilians is: look, go away from your cities or your homes, where Hamas is mixed." The IDF has already abandoned its earlier practice of “roof knocks"—the use of smaller bombs a few minutes ahead of larger strikes—in favour of general warnings to entire neighbourhoods.