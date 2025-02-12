Is repeating someone’s name charming—or creepy?
Alyssa Lukpat , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 12 Feb 2025, 05:57 PM IST
SummaryThe tactic used by politicians, executives and others to get ahead is increasingly backfiring; ‘It made me uncomfortable.’
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Greg Fahey says there’s a trick that has helped him recruit college athletes and make friends with powerful people.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less