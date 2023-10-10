Israel Was Prepared for a Different War
SummaryThe Israeli military became so focused on intelligence, air power and technology that it was vulnerable to a surprise low-tech ground assault by Hamas.
TEL AVIV—Israel spent three years building a 40-mile-long, state-of-the-art, high-tech security barrier along the Gaza Strip, with radar and sensors designed to detect furtive incursions by Palestinians bent on carrying out covert attacks in Israel.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more