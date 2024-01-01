Israeli Families Band Together to Keep Government Focused on Hostages

TEL AVIV—For a full week in late December, Noam Idan Ben-Ezra and more than a dozen other relatives of hostages abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7 camped outside Israeli military headquarters and made their message inescapable.

Once every hour, the families and their supporters blocked vehicles from entering or exiting through the compound’s gate, while one read out the names of the 129 hostages still held in Gaza. The clock is ticking for their loved ones, they said, and Israel’s leaders need to do more to get them back.

Ben-Ezra, who had given up her job as a high-school administrator to fight for the return of her brother, 49-year-old software engineer Tsachi Idan, has been marking every day since his abduction.

“It’s been 77 days. This has to end," she said during the blockade on Dec. 22.

Families of Israeli hostages, brought together by tragedy and a shared mission, have applied steady pressure on their government to make the return of captives its priority. Most relatives maintain that no Israeli offer to Hamas is too costly if it brings the hostages home. For nearly three months, they have carried out their campaign in the media, in protest gatherings and in meetings with decision makers in Israel and abroad.

On Thursday, representatives of 28 families met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who assured them he was doing all he could. President Biden hosted a smaller group in mid-December at the White House, where he told them U.S. efforts to bring everyone home wouldn’t cease. The White House at the time said that eight Americans remained captive inside Gaza.

Hostage recovery has risen to the top of the Israeli government’s agenda because of the families, said Gideon Rahat, a political scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

“If they were not there, maybe the goal of destroying Hamas would be No. 1, and this would be two or three," he said.

The Netanyahu government must balance the pressure to recover the hostages with its declared goal of eradicating the threat of Hamas—an objective that also enjoys broad support in Israel following the Oct. 7 attack by the militant group on southern Israel. Furthering Israel’s challenge, militant groups other than Hamas are in control of some of the hostages.

The families concluded that their message to Israel’s leadership was getting through in November when Israel halted its assault on Gaza and set free Palestinian prisoners in a deal that led to the release of 105 of approximately 240 hostages.

After that deal broke down, families kept up the pressure, and Israeli officials followed in December with an offer to Hamas to stop fighting for one week and allow more aid into Gaza in return for 40 more hostages. Hamas, a group the U.S. designates a terrorist organization, rejected the offer, in an effort to pressure Israel to offer more concessions.

Egypt has since offered a full peace proposal—which Israel’s government has been giving serious attention because its first phase includes a hostage-prisoner exchange.

When the war with Hamas began, Israeli families were initially grappling with the atrocities of the Oct. 7 attacks and struggling to find out the status of the missing. Israeli authorities eventually determined that around 1,200 people had been killed, most of them civilians.

Families of hostages soon figured out they needed to band together. A group of Israeli lawyers, media strategists and former diplomats stepped up to help. The most immediate need, they determined, was a way for families to find each other and exchange information. They established a call center, which became a support group, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

As Israel launched its assault in Gaza, Netanyahu quickly appointed a hostage coordinator. But it would take a week for the prime minister to meet with families whose relatives had been kidnapped.

A collective effort by families to support each other and come up with ways to make their voices heard globally picked up. An Israeli tech businessman whose daughter was killed on Oct. 7 donated office space to the Families Forum, which attracted thousands of volunteers.

With the help of donations, the Forum spent several million dollars on advertisements on Google and Facebook, volunteers for the group said, and even bought screen time in New York’s Times Square. WhatsApp groups for the families started lighting up with updates on hostages and opportunities for relatives to appeal to media outlets and join delegations abroad.

The Forum has organized about 100 international trips for families to meet with officials in Europe and the U.S., as well as the World Health Organization and the United Nations, according to Daniel Shek, a former Israeli ambassador to France.

Shek got involved in the Forum early on, helping form a team of former diplomats and negotiators with experience in hostage situations. He said they have been able to float ideas to Israeli officials, while also contacting officials in the U.S., Europe and Egypt.

A five-day walk in November from Tel Aviv to Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem drew tens of thousands of supporters. Many families saw it as a turning point because a few days later, Israel struck the deal with Hamas to release dozens of women and children.

The families’ campaign can be seen throughout Tel Aviv, with posters identifying kidnapped Israelis on display on street corners and in the airport arrivals terminal. A plaza in front of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art is now known as “Hostage Square," with crowds, speeches and music every Saturday.

The slogan “Bring Them Home Now" and paraphernalia such as yellow ribbons and black T-shirts featuring photos of hostages have helped attract supporters. Celebrities including Jerry Seinfeld have visited the plaza to show solidarity.

The families concede they have no influence over Hamas, which says Israel needs to implement a cease-fire before any hostage negotiations resume. Some relatives say Israel needs to do just that to bring Hamas to the table. Others have called on the government to bus thousands of Palestinian prisoners to the border with Gaza to make clear its willingness to pay for the release of its hostages.

Netanyahu has said that unrelenting military pressure on Hamas is what will get the hostages back, and Israel has refused to pause fighting before negotiations.

On Dec. 15, the families were hit with another wave of anger and frustration when Israeli forces in Gaza mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages who had escaped.

That night, hundreds of relatives and supporters gathered outside the Kirya building—the Tel Aviv military headquarters, and where Israel’s cabinet meets on a regular basis. “I was screaming at them," said Zohar Avigdori, who had welcomed two family members back from captivity in November. “If now is not the time to be mad, when is?"

The next day, the Families Forum helped set up about 20 tents outside the Kirya. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Benny Gantz, another member of Israel’s war cabinet, surprised families by coming to meet them at Hostage Square. Gantz offered assurances that Israel had the option to make a new offer to Hamas.

On Thursday, the Israeli military said it had determined that the killing of the three hostages was preventable and that it had shared its findings with soldiers to avoid another hostage tragedy.

Netanyahu, meeting the families that day, tried to reassure them of Israel’s commitment to reaching a hostage deal. “We are holding contacts at this very moment," he said, according to a statement about the meeting. “We are working to return them all. This is our goal."

At the Kirya on a recent weekday, the families blocked the driveway at 29 minutes after each hour, to commemorate 6:29 a.m. on Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel. Their blockade lasted 241 seconds, representing the number of hostages taken into Gaza that day.

“I came here because I want a new deal," said Eli Stivi, whose son Idan was abducted in the attack on the Nova music festival. “I don’t want to stop the war, but I want to start the talks."

The father, a tech entrepreneur, said he didn’t know whether his son was still alive. Of 129 hostages remaining in Gaza, 23 are dead, according to Israel.

Stivi said he thinks about whether Idan is cold, wherever he is. Stivi got into his white Mercedes to drive home for Shabbat dinner. He would return, he said, to sleep in a tent that night.

Write to Chao Deng at chao.deng@wsj.com