Israeli Families Band Together to Keep Government Focused on Hostages
The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 01 Jan 2024, 12:07 PM IST
SummaryWhat began as a support group has transformed into a collective campaign to bring Hamas’s captives back from Gaza.
TEL AVIV—For a full week in late December, Noam Idan Ben-Ezra and more than a dozen other relatives of hostages abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7 camped outside Israeli military headquarters and made their message inescapable.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less