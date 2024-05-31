It’s time to curb triple-digit inflation

At issue is substance as well as style. Triple-initialisation is all too often an attempt to claim iconic status. American politicians are tempted to capitalise on the greatest of their lot, Franklin Delano Roosevelt: FDR. He had had the nickname from birth but as president it proved helpful to journalists writing headlines. FDR’s three-initial glamour was self-consciously mimicked by his fellow Democratic successors in the White House, John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ), as well as by JFK’s younger brother, Robert F. Kennedy (whose son, Robert, is now a maverick presidential candidate seeking to brand himself as RFK junior). When Johnson was still an ambitious member of Congress he told his staffers, “FDR-LBJ, FDR-LBJ. Do you get it? What I want is for them to start thinking of me in terms of initials." Not leaving it to chance, he named his daughters Lynda Bird Johnson and Luci Baines Johnson and his dog Little Beagle Johnson. Richard Nixon, too, wanted the Kennedyesque cachet of initials, but botched the job: he entitled his memoirs “RN", to no avail.