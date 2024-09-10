Remembering James Earl Jones, a powerhouse actor with a voice to match
Charles Isherwood , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Sep 2024, 02:38 PM IST
SummaryBest known for lending his sonorous baritone to Darth Vader in ‘Star Wars,’ the performer had a long and distinguished career in film, television and theater, earning two Tony Awards and an honorary Oscar.
Can a voice dictate destiny?
