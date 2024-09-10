Remembering James Earl Jones, a powerhouse actor with a voice to match

Many people may best know Mr. Jones for his voice alone, specifically the sonorous, sinister bass-baritone he deployed as Darth Vader, the bad guy of all bad guys of late-20th-century film in the first “Star Wars" trilogy. Mr. Jones did not wear the sweeping black garb or ominous face-obscuring helmet on the movies’ sets. He only rumbled forth the character’s dialogue, yet in doing so left an unforgettable impression. The voice—but more than that, the actor behind it—defined the character. Mr. Jones would continue to voice the character for decades, before bowing out in 2022. (Beginning in 1990, Mr. Jones would again have an invisible but unmistakable presence when he memorably intoned the words, “This is CNN.")