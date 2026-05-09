Rishu Goswami farms six acres of land in Bilawar, a village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Agriculture is his only income. For years, he has watched it rain at the wrong time.
From treaty to terrain: why Indus waters haven’t fixed irrigation stress in J&K
SummaryJ&K's agriculture remains overwhelmingly rain-dependent despite the region’s river wealth. Locals blame the Indus Waters Treaty.
Rishu Goswami farms six acres of land in Bilawar, a village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Agriculture is his only income. For years, he has watched it rain at the wrong time.
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