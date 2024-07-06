Jeremy Clarkson, patron saint of the Great British bore
Summary
- He who speaks for the bore speaks for Britain
Hurtling west along the M40 in a Porsche Taycan, an electric battery on wheels that seemingly teleports between zero and 60mph, Bagehot thought: this does feel like a horse that had just had a mustard-covered hot dog shoved up its backside. His destination was Diddly Squat, a farm on the edge of the Cotswolds owned by Jeremy Clarkson, television presenter, near-national treasure and coiner of that evocative equine analogy.