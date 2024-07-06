Some bores are surprised to find Mr Clarkson on their side. Rejoining the eu is at the heart of the nouvelle bore movement. Bores are fundamentally reactionary, raging against the status quo. Now that Britain has left the bloc, the Brexit bores are sated; the puce fury of Remainer bores has just begun. It took Nigel Farage and a cabal of right-wing Conservative mps, uber-bores all, three decades to drag Britain out of the EU. If their Remainer bore rivals have a plan to take Britain back in, Mr Clarkson would be the perfect mascot. Nearly three in five Britons think Mr Clarkson voted Leave, according to polling from Focaldata, a research outfit. In reality, he voted Remain. In fact, he once argued for a United States of Europe. If there is a path to rejoining the EU, it runs along the A361 next to Diddly Squat farm.