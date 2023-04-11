Jon Rahm Rallies to Win the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. When Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm stepped onto the first tee for the final round of the Masters on Sunday, they were more than just two of the world's best golfers vying to add another major win to their resumes. They were also proxies representing both sides of golf's great divide.

Koepka, who led by two strokes after 54 holes, had a strong chance to become the first player to win a major championship after joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit last year. Rahm, meanwhile, remained at the top of the PGA Tour and was the player with the best chance of chasing down Koepka at Augusta.

It didn't take Rahm especially long to do precisely that. After four holes, the pair was tied. Four holes later, Rahm was the one with a two-shot lead. And by the end of a marathon day, Rahm had won his very own green jacket.

With a score of 12-under par, Rahm won the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, giving the 28-year-old Spaniard his second career major victory after his 2021 U.S. Open win. Rahm finished four shots ahead of Koepka, and was also trailed closely by a name that's as familiar as it was unlikely to be near the top of the leaderboard. Phil Mickelson, a three-time winner here who became the face of LIV, was the clubhouse leader for much of the afternoon after producing a scalding final round to tie Koepka at 8-under in second place.

“Hard to put it into words," Rahm said afterward. “Never thought I was going to cry by winning a golf tournament, but I got very close on that 18th hole."

The final day of this tournament was an extraordinarily long one, owing to rain earlier in the weekend. The leaders, who still hadn't made the turn in their third rounds when the action was called off Saturday, had to play 30 holes beginning early on Sunday morning. Tiger Woods, who plays in constant pain ever since returning from his 2021 car crash, withdrew early Sunday morning rather than face the extra golf on his plate.

When the day began, Koepka was in control. At 13-under par, he was four shots ahead of Rahm. But finishing up that last round was the first sign that Koepka's game was a bit off. His machine-like precision, which had disappeared for the four-time major winner after various injuries in recent years, had returned over the first few days. Early Sunday, though, he finished the third round with two bogeys and no birdies on the back nine, cutting his margin in half heading into the last 18 holes.

Those struggles continued into the final round: His first birdie came on the 13th hole after he had already carded four bogeys. By the tournament's final four holes, Koepka had only a tiny chance of chasing down Rahm and the bigger question was whether he could overtake Mickelson for a solo second place.

Rahm, at the same time, played like the elite golfer he has become over the last several years, joining 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in a tier of their own with their stellar play. As Koepka faltered, Rahm made two birdies on the opening eight holes to take a lead he would never relinquish.

Rahm's win came after an inauspicious start: He four-putted the first hole Thursday for a double bogey. He still managed to finish that round with a 7-under performance, showing his capacity to consistently go low all over the course.

“A lot of expectations, and you go out and four-putt the first hole, it just kind of puts you in fight mode," said his caddie Adam Hayes.

The most unexpected part of the action was the fact that the person closest to Rahm for much of the back-nine was a player who finished his round hours earlier. Mickelson began the day having played surprisingly well for a 52-year-old, but at 1-under par was nowhere near contention.

Then, in a round that featured a whopping eight birdies, Mickelson raced up the leaderboard. When he sunk his final of those birdies on the 18th hole to the delight of the crowd, he pumped his fist twice in a sight that was once so common at Augusta National. It was another bit of improbable magic from Mickelson, who a couple years ago became the oldest major champion ever when he took home the PGA Championship as a 50-year-old.

But Mickelson's relationship with the golf establishment is strained these days. He missed last year's Masters, during a period of time when he was absent from golf for months. He later said in a lawsuit that he was suspended by the PGA Tour for allegedly recruiting players to LIV. Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said last year that Mickelson was not disinvited from the tournament.

Mickelson, who had been critical of the PGA Tour's management and made controversial remarks about Saudi Arabia's human rights record, reemerged when he joined LIV, which is backed by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund. The players who joined LIV were subsequently banned by the PGA Tour for violating their contracts, sparking the legal wrangling that has consumed the golf world and roped in Augusta National.

The Department of Justice antitrust probe into golf bodies such as the PGA Tour also includes Augusta National, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. The famously secretive club also features prominently in LIV's complaint against the Tour, with LIV alleging that Augusta National representatives threatened to disinvite players from the Masters if they joined LIV.

That hasn't happened. There were 18 players currently on LIV who were invited to play, and despite questions about how players who now compete in tournaments with just 54 holes, no cuts and generally weaker fields would fare in a major championship, two LIV members found themselves near the top of the leaderboard. Mickelson's fabulous play came while he wore gear for the HyFlyers, his LIV team.

Despite those tensions, Rahm has defended Mickelson over the past year. Rahm was coached at Arizona State by Tim Mickelson, Phil's brother who now caddies for his sibling.

The consequences for Koepka falling short are potentially steep. Because LIV is not accredited by the Official World Golf Ranking list that provides a primary pathway into majors players such as him figure to no longer qualify for events like this if the status quo holds. Koepka's current exemption for the Masters will run out after next season. Since joining LIV, Koepka has fallen to No. 118 in the world rankings while only the top 50 get automatic invites to this tournament. Had he won on Sunday, Koepka would have received a lifetime exemption.

Rahm's circumstances are slightly different. His win means he can play in the Masters as long as he'd like.

And the victory will make Jon Rahm the No. 1 player in the world.