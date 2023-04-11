Jon Rahm Rallies to Win the Masters

When the day began, Koepka was in control. At 13-under par, he was four shots ahead of Rahm. But finishing up that last round was the first sign that Koepka's game was a bit off. His machine-like precision, which had disappeared for the four-time major winner after various injuries in recent years, had returned over the first few days. Early Sunday, though, he finished the third round with two bogeys and no birdies on the back nine, cutting his margin in half heading into the last 18 holes.