Kate Middleton is alive. But the royal conspiracy theories won’t die.

LONDON—For weeks, royal watchers on both sides of the Atlantic worked themselves into a frenzy about the state of Kate Middleton’s health. The Princess of Wales had barely been seen in public for two months following abdominal surgery in January. A journalist in Spain declared, without offering evidence, that she was close to death. A photo of her and her children turned out to have been touched up and only fanned the flames of conspiracy.

But this past weekend, a short stroll with her husband, Prince William, to buy groceries in Windsor was filmed by a passerby, and the brief video was soon published by The Sun tabloid. The clip earned front-page news in Britain’s newspapers on Tuesday and put to rest most, but not all, the wilder speculation. Online sleuths were still musing about a body double.

The episode points to the never-ending challenge for the royal family of balancing their public roles with their private lives, and where the public’s right to know ends and the royal family’s right to privacy begins. Catherine in particular has become a modern-day Princess Diana, her image lovingly splashed across British newspapers the moment she sets foot in public, making an absence of more than two months feel particularly acute.

The death of Diana, Prince William’s mother, in 1997 showed the tragic consequences of a media that was too intrusive and allowed the family little privacy. The public outcry over the paparazzi’s role in Diana’s death, and scandals starting a decade later over allegations that some tabloids illegally hacked royals’ phones to get gossip, have led to a detente: The British press is now far less intrusive, relying on the palace to dole out carefully curated information.

But recent weeks have shown that too little information, and too little access, is also perilous: The vacuum is likely to be filled by fake news and cranks on social media. And having successfully subdued the British tabloid press, the royal family now has to contend with an equally difficult adversary in foreign media outlets and social-media personalities, who have fewer constraints than traditional media.

“In today’s world of social media, you can’t get away with not saying anything to the public, because too much mystery will bring out the detectives in everyone, including all the crazy people online," said María Eugenia Yagüe, a society columnist for Spain’s El Mundo newspaper. With the princess out of action for months, and King Charles III having an undisclosed type of cancer, the public are left to speculate, allowing rumors to spread, she said.

Case in point was Concha Calleja, a Spanish author whose books purport to reveal hidden truths about celebrity lives and deaths. In January, Calleja told the Fiesta gossip television show that a royal source told her the princess’ life was in great danger after her surgery, forcing doctors to put her on a ventilator in a medically induced coma.

Normally, the palace has a policy of maintaining a dignified silence in the face of rumors. But this policy has been tested repeatedly in recent weeks. Calleja’s claims prompted the palace to hit back. An unnamed palace official told Britain’s Times newspaper: “It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: It’s absolutely not the case." Kensington Palace said on Jan. 29 that Catherine had left the hospital to recover at home in Windsor.

That wasn’t the end of the matter, as the denial was picked up by traditional British media, indirectly amplifying the original claims. The claims were also echoed by a series of Spanish media outlets while ricocheting online.

Calleja has written several books including “Target: Michael Jackson," about what its cover says was “the conspiracy to end the king of pop." She penned two books about the death of Diana, which she claimed was an “intentional accident." Her latest book claims to prove the Covid pandemic began in a Chinese lab. Calleja’s tagline on her website says: “Hunting those who lie."

Calleja’s second book on the death of Diana asks whether she is actually buried where the British royal family claims. The book’s cover says there is a secret buried under the tomb. Calleja’s website says, “If you’ve come here, that’s because you don’t accept just any version of events, and I congratulate you for it."

On her LinkedIn page, Calleja says she is an expert in criminology and forensic psychology, listing a degree from Euroinnova business school, an online school, and a master’s degree in psychology from Cambridge International University, a distance-learning school in Spain that has no link to the U.K. university. She didn’t respond to requests for comment. Neither online university responded to a request for comment.

“She’s published some interesting things before, but people don’t take her very seriously," Yagüe said of Calleja. Catherine “was in a coma and there wasn’t a single leak to the British press, but there was to an author in Spain? I personally don’t believe it."

The palace inadvertently fueled the rumor mill with the release—to mark Mother’s Day in the U.K.—of an image of Kate and her three children. It had been digitally altered. Catherine took the blame, saying that as an amateur photographer she often touched up her photos, and apologized for any confusion. After its publication, Calleja went on air to double down on her claims.

Another case in point is several Russian media titles, which on Monday announced that the king had died after a fake document declaring his death was circulated on Russian social media, including on a Telegram account with 2.3 million followers. Buckingham Palace was again forced to respond, saying the king was well.

Psychologists say people will form their own theories in the absence of reliable information, often choosing ones that may be more interesting than the truth.

“A simple explanation is often not very appealing, especially when famous people are involved," said Karen Douglas, a psychology professor at the University of Kent who has studied conspiracy theories. “People assume that there must somehow be some bigger explanation, or more going on than people know about."

Traditional British media that had largely leapt to Catherine’s defense over the edited photo felt burned by that episode. Several British papers published gushing stories about Catherine’s return to the limelight before having to pivot to the news that the images might be fake.

“The key is for the mainstream media to be given the right information," said Robert Jobson, a British journalist and royal correspondent. “Ultimately the mainstream media has a responsibility to tell readers the truth. If they can’t trust them, who can they trust?"

Under Charles, Buckingham Palace officials have been somewhat more open. When the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip had received medical treatment, the press were only usually informed after they had left the hospital. This time around, the palace disclosed publicly that Charles has cancer. He has been seen in video clips and statements referring to his cancer and thanking well wishers. No details of the prognosis have been disclosed.

Kensington Palace, which handles the press for the Prince and Princess of Wales, has been more tight-lipped about the princess. It offered no clues to Catherine’s condition, saying only that she was doing well and that there would be updates if anything materially changed. The news blackout backfired. As the weeks crept by and Catherine’s picture was noticeably absent from newspapers, rumors began flying around. After the Mother’s Day photo, they were supercharged.

For much of the 20th century the royal family kept an ironclad control over its image. In the lead-up to King Edward VIII’s abdication in 1936 the British press barely mentioned the existence of his previously divorced girlfriend, Wallis Simpson. It was only after American newspapers covered the issue that the British press followed suit. And even when Edward abdicated to marry Simpson, the British press’s response was extremely restrained.

In the 1990s, that gentlemen’s understanding was blown apart as the family descended into acrimony amid failed royal marriages. The British press went to town, printing intimate details of the then Prince Charles’s affair with his future second wife Camilla, including a transcript of a phone call where he joshed that he wished he was her tampon. Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie was photographed on vacation having her toes sucked by her lover. Charles’s then ex-wife Diana was hounded by paparazzi up until her death in a car crash in Paris.

In the years that followed, British tabloids continued to have ready access to a stream of royal gossip, thanks in part to hacking voice messages.

In the past decade, this gusher of royal gossip was shut down after these alleged practices were made public and lawsuits filed against numerous news organizations. Royal correspondents became increasingly reliant on Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace, which handles the press for the king, for access to treasured nuggets of information they could feed readers, governed by an implicit threat that they would be barred access if the media misbehaved.

Furthermore, the British tabloid press sided against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they quit royal duties, rallying around Charles, William and Catherine.

Just as this communications problem had been solved, another sprang up. The royal family in 2014 embraced Twitter, with Queen Elizabeth II approving and sending the monarch’s first tweet and the family announcing Catherine’s second pregnancy. For years, the family was able to feed its subjects a regular drumbeat of photos and statements directly via social media. Rumors swirled online but the palace didn’t engage with them.

The way the family uses social media hasn’t evolved much and remains regally staid. Charles signs off his social-media statements with “Charles R," with R standing for “Rex," the Latin word for king. William and Catherine share an account on X which is largely populated with pictures of them at events; they sign off on statements with “W" and “C," respectively.

There has been no indication from the palace that it is taking legal action against those peddling potentially defamatory statements about Catherine.

But doing so wouldn’t be hard, in theory, because of Britain’s stringent libel laws, said Nicholas Taylor, a partner at the law firm Healys. The palace would have to show that the princess suffered serious harm to her reputation and that the allegation was viewed in the U.K. Under British law, the onus would be on the journalist to prove the allegation was true as opposed to the palace having to disprove it. But bringing a case would likely force the royal family to disclose more about Catherine’s health than it has so far, Taylor said.

There are times when the palace has taken action. In 2012, French gossip magazine Closer published images of Catherine topless on vacation. The magazine was later ordered by a French court to pay damages to the couple and an injunction stopped the images being reproduced in Britain.

Write to Max Colchester at Max.Colchester@wsj.com and David Luhnow at david.luhnow@wsj.com