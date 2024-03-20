Kate Middleton is alive. But the royal conspiracy theories won’t die.
Max Colchester , David Luhnow , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 20 Mar 2024, 12:31 PM IST
SummaryHow a media blackout backfired for Britain’s royal family.
LONDON—For weeks, royal watchers on both sides of the Atlantic worked themselves into a frenzy about the state of Kate Middleton’s health. The Princess of Wales had barely been seen in public for two months following abdominal surgery in January. A journalist in Spain declared, without offering evidence, that she was close to death. A photo of her and her children turned out to have been touched up and only fanned the flames of conspiracy.
