Kate Middleton is alive. But the royal conspiracy theories won’t die.

Kensington Palace, which handles the press for the Prince and Princess of Wales, has been more tight-lipped about the princess. It offered no clues to Catherine’s condition, saying only that she was doing well and that there would be updates if anything materially changed. The news blackout backfired. As the weeks crept by and Catherine’s picture was noticeably absent from newspapers, rumors began flying around. After the Mother’s Day photo, they were supercharged.