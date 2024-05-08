Kendrick Lamar vs Drake: A new rap beef for the streaming era
Neil Shah , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 May 2024, 11:07 AM IST
SummaryA volley of diss tracks earns both rappers career boosts and concern about the dark nature of the accusations.
For weeks, hip-hop superstars Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been embroiled in a rap “beef," a tradition where rappers duel lyrically in a fight for the throne.This past weekend, it got ugly—so ugly that the reputations of two of music’s biggest names may never be the same.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less