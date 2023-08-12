Kids glued to their screens? 5 tips to get them to love the outdoors

CHILDREN NOW have problematically engrossing reasons to stick to indoor play. A 2022 study from nonprofit organization Common Sense Media found that tweens from 8 to 12 spend an average of five hours, 33 minutes entertaining themselves on screen each day. Among teens, from 13 to 18, the average rises to 8 hours, 39 minutes. Correcting this is crucial, says the author of “Last Child in the Woods," San Diego-based Richard Louv, who has labeled lack of exposure to the outdoors “nature-deficit disorder." Being outside not only boosts a child’s sense of curiosity but also his or her ability to self-regulate when parents are away, said Michele Borba, an educational psychologist in Palm Springs, Calif. We asked five resourceful individuals who interact with kids—some their own, some not—what methods they have developed for getting children away from screens and engaging them in wilder, greener pursuits.

Scrutinizing Critters

The Idea: All three of Steven Rinella’s kids were born in cities and currently live in Bozeman, Mont., but he says adventure can occur even when you’re flipping stones. The 49-year-old host of “MeatEater," a Netflix hunting show, says he’s gotten his children to the point where you can put any kind of bug in their hands and they don’t scream “EW!" Perhaps they have gotten too comfy: One recently came home with a scorpion, a situation Rinella takes in stride. “Anxiety in the parent creates anxiety in the kid," he said.

The Takeaway: Although one can come across risky situations (and critters), Rinella says it is important to learn how to deal with them. Bring things back to your microscope and learn everything you can. “An ordinary scorpion isn’t going to kill you," he said.

Observing Owls

The Idea: If you want kids to stop staring at their phones (or iPads), suggests Susie Spikol, 55, you should disconnect too. “Put down [your] device and go out together," said the community-programs director for the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, N.H. She says her students have come to enjoy looking out for owls. “Owls have really unique calls. At night, you can imitate the call of an owl and an owl will call back," she said. Your kids can do this without you, and will get fired up to grab a pair of child-friendly binoculars.

The Takeaway: “It is powerful to feel like you’re communicating with another creature," she said. One student she’s taught is now known as the local 12-year-old-birder. “He is now a better birder than I am," she said.

Fishing With a Twist

The Idea: While on a fishing expedition with 30 kids, ranging in age from 10 to 16 years old, Juan M. Muñoz Jiménez, 35, knew he had to get creative to keep them engaged. Then it came to him. Whoever caught a fish would have the opportunity to make it into fish tacos, the volunteer for Latino Outdoors in Portland, Ore., told the kids. “They were like, ‘Fish tacos?! Yeah man, I’m all about it,’" he said.

The Takeaway: Although none of the kids caught fish (some hooked a nearby building), Jiménez says they still had a good time. Now the volunteer group is planning a kayaking event on a nearby river. Jiménez notes it is all about creating a space where kids feel encouraged to participate and giving them a reason to do so—or, in this case, a delectable bribe.

Exploring Glaciers

The Idea: A few years ago, Linda Åkeson McGurk, 45, drove 10 hours from her home in Borås, Sweden, to take her two daughters, then 9 and 12, on a five-day hike of Helags Glacier. The author of “The Open-Air Life" says she started them off with slow walks around the neighborhood, with lots of stops and a picnic at the end. Not until they grew comfortable did she introduce more-challenging adventures.

The Takeaway: “Being out in these wilder spaces hasn’t just brought us closer to nature, it’s also made us grow closer as a family," she said. Still, her kids can surprise. Their favorite part of the glacier hike, for example, was the cows they saw and petted on the way. “At first I was almost offended," McGurk said. “But we need to let our kids love what they love."

Planting Stinky Things

The Idea: When teaching English as a second language in 2019, Chaya Harris, 38, excitedly planned a math lesson outside her Boston classroom: how to find the volume of a garden bed. Her fourth-graders weren’t having it. “They were like, ‘Miss Harris, there are bugs out here.’ ‘It is hot.’ ‘It is windy,’" she said. She then used the idea of planting garlic they could eventually eat to get some of the students to the garden.

The Takeaway: The experience helped her change her mind-set from “I’m taking them outside" to “We’re going outside together." As the national program director of Outdoor Afro, a not-for-profit advocacy and programming network, she’s found that you can get kids comfortable outdoors if you get them to engage through the familiar.