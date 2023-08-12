Kids glued to their screens? 5 tips to get them to love the outdoors

CHILDREN NOW have problematically engrossing reasons to stick to indoor play. A 2022 study from nonprofit organization Common Sense Media found that tweens from 8 to 12 spend an average of five hours, 33 minutes entertaining themselves on screen each day. Among teens, from 13 to 18, the average rises to 8 hours, 39 minutes. Correcting this is crucial, says the author of “Last Child in the Woods," San Diego-based Richard Louv, who has labeled lack of exposure to the outdoors “nature-deficit disorder." Being outside not only boosts a child’s sense of curiosity but also his or her ability to self-regulate when parents are away, said Michele Borba, an educational psychologist in Palm Springs, Calif. We asked five resourceful individuals who interact with kids—some their own, some not—what methods they have developed for getting children away from screens and engaging them in wilder, greener pursuits.