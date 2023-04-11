Laid-Off Tech Workers Launch ‘Revenge Startups,’ but Money Is Drying Up5 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 08:02 AM IST
- New entrepreneurs are on the hunt for venture capital just as investors are pulling back
Venture-capital investors, as recently as last year, used to seek out founders who were quitting their tech jobs to launch their own businesses. Now that mass layoffs are pushing many people down the entrepreneurial path, venture investors have grown stingier.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×