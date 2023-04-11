Laid-Off Tech Workers Launch ‘Revenge Startups,’ but Money Is Drying Up

On the January day that Google parent company Alphabet Inc. announced it would cut 6% of staff, its largest-ever round of layoffs, Jason Calacanis, an angel investor and a host of a popular podcast about startups, posted a tweet urging former Googlers to band together and launch companies. “Now is the time you've got nothing to lose and a huge severance package to underwrite your revenge startup!" he wrote in a post on Twitter that was viewed some 1.2 million times.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}