Landing a job is all about who you know (again)
Callum Borchers , Lindsay Ellis , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 30 May 2024, 04:38 PM IST
SummaryNetworking is making a comeback as employers drown in computer-generated job applications.
Nine-hundred eighty-three people applied online for a job posted recently by tech recruiter Rob Tansey. The candidate who got the offer wasn’t one of them.
