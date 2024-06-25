Lithium batteries are set to power the world—and pose new fire risks

Water, in some cases, could even worsen a battery fire, as it could produce explosive chemical reactions because lithium metals react violently to moisture, said Sunnie Haam, a professor of fire-protection engineering at the University of Seoul. Coolants, such as liquid nitrogen, could be used instead of water, but it is very expensive for every fire station to purchase in big volumes and to deploy them in sufficient quantities to quell a large-scale fire, Haam said.