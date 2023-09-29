London’s latest effort to clear bad air is contested but necessary
Summary
- Despite the backlash, expect other cities to copy the ULEZ scheme
As Uxbridge grew in the 1930s, one of its attractions to those moving from central London was abundant space. The suburban town lured commuters with the promise of semi-detached houses and room to park a motor car. George Orwell, who lived in Uxbridge in 1933, thought he had glimpsed a future England “along the arterial roads", where life centred around “the Picture Post, the radio and the internal combustion engine."