London’s latest effort to clear bad air is contested but necessary

Orwell was right: the car’s dominance in Uxbridge, and suburbs like it, is entrenched. But doubts exist over another attraction—the chance for residents to escape the city’s smog. For the air is not clean. On August 29th a scheme championed by Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor, will tackle this by expanding a scheme known as the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) to the city’s outer boroughs. The initiative obliges drivers of the most polluting vehicles inside the zone to pay £12.50 ($16) a day. On July 21st the voters of Uxbridge and South Ruislip narrowly stuck with the ruling Conservatives in a by-election. That outcome was seen by many as a rebuke to Mr Khan, a Labour man, and ULEZ.

