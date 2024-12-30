15 awesome stories you can’t miss

Why senior managers walk on eggshells around Gen Z at the workplace

Would you miss an official meeting because you had to walk your dog? Well, this happens. Managers across the board, across sectors, and across the world have been grappling with how GenZers think. With their basic needs taken care of, this generation of workers is perceived to have a sense of entitlement when it comes to adhering to policies, processes and standards. Devina Sengupta’s excellent narrative on new-age attitudes towards work will keep you engaged till the very end of the story.