Making the case for taking your job part-time

You thought you could work full time and still have room for everything else in your life. What if you realize you can’t?

The number of people opting to work part time has been climbing since the pandemic’s recovery, reaching new highs in recent months. Many of us want more time for family, hobbies or side gigs. Some would take a pay cut for the privilege.

First, we have to get up the courage to ask.

“Historically, work has been pretty binary," says Claudia Naim-Burt, the co-founder of an employee-coaching company. Struggling with a lack of child care or a demanding client, a frazzled employee often thinks, “Either I stay and I do exactly what I’m doing, or I quit my job."

The thing in the middle—having a nerve-racking conversation with the boss, hashing out a new model of compensation, sticking to boundaries—is possible, but hard. In reporting this column, I expected to find tidy success stories of people dialing back their hours, smoothing the friction inherent in having a job and having a life. Instead, I heard about part-time requests that ended in a firm “no" from on high, and people who scored the setup they wanted but ultimately walked away.

Shifting to part-time gave others what they needed, even if it wasn’t perfect.

Everyone agreed: It was worth the ask.

Mapping it out

Georgia Dixon tried to shrink her role at an education company by looking at her job description. A resident of Leeds, England, she mapped out how she could get her central responsibilities done in four days, instead of five. She ticked off the extra tasks she’d picked up over the years, noting which department would be a better fit to oversee them. And she came to terms with the fact that she wouldn’t be in charge of it all anymore.

“Things were going to be done differently by someone else and I would have to be OK with that," she says.

The first time she asked, her bosses said no. Six months later, armed with positive feedback on her performance from executives around the company, she asked again. This time, she received the go-ahead for a four-month trial.

After that, the setup was nixed, she says.

“You have to mentally prepare that it might not go how you expect," says Dixon, who left her job last year to focus on her own human-resources consultancy. She currently works about four days a week.

Making the case

Your days might be crunched, your responsibilities mounting. That doesn’t mean you should start the part-time conversation by detailing your personal exhaustion, says Kathryn Valentine, whose consulting firm helps companies attract and retain female talent.

Instead, lay out your past accomplishments, Valentine says, and what you’re on track to accomplish next. Explain that to deliver those wins, you want to discuss working the hours you’re most productive.

Ask the boss: “What do you think?" You’re not making demands; you’re starting a collaborative conversation.

If you’re looking to trim your hours by 20% or less, don’t assume you have to take a pay cut, she adds. Focus the conversation on your output, not the time you’ll be putting in.

Even if you’re slashing your hours by half, you can still make the case you’ll be more efficient, working your best hours of the day. In that case, Valentine recommends asking to preserve 80% of your full-time salary, with the aim of settling around 70% after negotiations.

“I’ll be working fewer hours, but I’m not going to be delivering 50% less," she suggests saying.

Using your time well

More part-time opportunities for people who want them would be good for the economy, says Lonnie Golden, an economist at Penn State Abington who studies the part-time workforce. Labor-force participation would rise as more people matched into jobs that worked for them. Fewer workers would leave companies.

“Is it feasible? Probably more than your employer lets on," he says of part-time roles. Executives often worry that if they give special arrangements to some people, everyone will want one.

When Myra Orndoff first explored going part-time at Capital One, she says a boss suggested the move would bump her down a pay grade. Orndoff, a business analyst, successfully argued that her skills and the caliber of her projects wouldn’t change. She initially used her vacation time to prove the schedule could work, then took a pay cut commensurate with her hours.

She started tracking exactly how she spent her time, blocking off chunks on her calendar for specific tasks. That helped her make promises to colleagues she could keep in her new hours. She’d add 20% to her estimates, anticipating that some step of the project would go sideways.

If someone set a deadline that didn’t work with her hours, she’d explain she was part-time. She could accommodate the ask if it was important, but otherwise here was when she could get it to them. It worked every time, she says.

She loved the idea that her career was like a faucet she could adjust, depending on the state of her life. But after several part-time stretches over five years, the mom of four still felt like work was absorbing too much of her energy.

“No matter how hard I tried, I just always felt like I was putting job at number one," says Orndoff, who lives near Fredericksburg, Va. She left the company in March to focus on her children.

Climbing the ladder

Part-time work might not be a panacea. That doesn’t mean it can’t get you closer to the balance you want.

Colin Bock, of Winnipeg, Canada, has been working four days a week since presenting his bosses with a written proposal 15 years ago. Bock, an engineer for a company that makes bikes for people with disabilities, laid out his three-year vision for his role, showing he was dedicated to staying with the company long-term. He suggested an immediate 15% pay cut, but requested a 10% raise down the line, citing market data and his own good work.

Reducing his hours didn’t stunt his career progression, says Bock, who is now an engineering leader at the company. His weekly hours have crept up closer to 40 in recent years. He figures it’s better than the 60-hour weeks many full-time professionals put in.

On Friday mornings, in his first foggy moments after waking up, he remembers his weekend has begun.

He breaks into a big smile.

Write to Rachel Feintzeig at Rachel.Feintzeig@wsj.com