Many men are dressed badly on dating apps. How to make a better first impression
Summary‘Cuffing’ season, in which many singletons seek a mate for winter, is here. But why do so many guys flub their outfits on Hinge and Raya—and what should they wear to steal hearts?
LOUISE NISTLER, a 32-year-old New Yorker, estimates that only 10-15% of the men she comes across on dating app Hinge could be described as well-dressed. According to Nistler, a data scientist, some guys “look like they’re trying too hard," posing in garish shirts and fussy accessories like fedoras. Most, however, show themselves in ill-fitting shirts or worn-out polos—as if they “haven’t been shopping since high school."