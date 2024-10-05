Many men are dressed badly on dating apps. How to make a better first impression

LOUISE NISTLER, a 32-year-old New Yorker, estimates that only 10-15% of the men she comes across on dating app Hinge could be described as well-dressed. According to Nistler, a data scientist, some guys “look like they’re trying too hard," posing in garish shirts and fussy accessories like fedoras. Most, however, show themselves in ill-fitting shirts or worn-out polos—as if they “haven’t been shopping since high school."