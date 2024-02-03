Mark Cuban enters Elon Musk’s echoverse of madness
Tim Higgins , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Feb 2024, 04:24 PM IST
SummaryBillionaire’s opposition to Musk on DEI churns up angry rivalry
Tired of watching Elon Musk attack the principles behind workplace diversity, the billionaire Mark Cuban joined the fray to defend what is known as DEI.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less