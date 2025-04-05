Mark My Worth: Appraisal & the Art of Atmanirbhar Branding
Summary
- The appraisal process is an art of Atmanirbhar Branding – a delicate balance where the flaws are briefly mentioned as part of 'self-awareness' and the goals achieved are detailed out with a dash of pride but not pompousness.
You could be a CEO or a recruit still wet behind the ears, but appraisal time brings in a bout of the heebie jeebies that spare few. The appraisal process can be cumbersome. In most cases, one has to fill up a form which often looks tricky, and grade themselves (the intention is to be honest and NOT modest). Then there is a discussion where one has to prove not only their own worth but convince the boss that they have punched above their weight throughout the year and succeeded.