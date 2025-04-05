Mark My Worth: Appraisal & the Art of Atmanirbhar Branding

You could be a CEO or a recruit still wet behind the ears, but appraisal time brings in a bout of the heebie jeebies that spare few. The appraisal process can be cumbersome. In most cases, one has to fill up a form which often looks tricky, and grade themselves (the intention is to be honest and NOT modest). Then there is a discussion where one has to prove not only their own worth but convince the boss that they have punched above their weight throughout the year and succeeded.

The appraisal process is an art of Atmanirbhar Branding – a delicate balance where the flaws are briefly mentioned as part of "self-awareness" and the goals achieved are detailed out with a dash of pride but not pompousness.

Here are a few points that will help in putting the spotlight on our work:

1) The dreaded form

The appraisal form is meant to document your work for the past one year and used as a reference point when seniors discuss the compensation hikes and promotions.

The questions could pertain to stating your top three achievements, rating yourself as a team player and highlighting the challenges faced. Instead of filling up the form as part of a formality, remember that there are times when the form is brought out and compared with those of select others when one candidate has to be given that extra edge and you are in the race. A detailed document that highlights your best work will win that race for you.

2) In data the bosses trust

When you put forth your candidature for the top hike and promotion, please remember that you need to convince the boss why you deserve this. And this is where DATA comes in handy. If you are in a sales/marketing profile, then your role has targets but for those whose tasks are more subjective, mention how your work has impacted the revenue of the team, helped in getting X% more customers, closed positions, etc.

Data will strengthen your case and give your candidature the image of someone who has clarity of thought. An appraisal is an argument that when backed with data becomes a fact that will work in your favour.

3) Examples. Instances. Illustrations

During your discussions with the team head or while writing out the appraisal form, back your statements with examples to prove your point. If you say you are a "team player" then mention one instance where you helped out a colleague or another team and your effort impacted the results. If there was any note of appreciation or even a mention in a town hall, bring up it up. The aim is not to boast but to put forth that you are a valued member of the team/firm and your contribution matters.

4) Your SWOT analysis

Now this question is mostly asked to the middle and senior order since appraisals at the junior hierarchy are more objective. But I suggest do it earlier than the appraisal time – about 3-4 months before. Your SWOT – Strength, Weakness, Opportunity and Threats – cannot be vague.

If you want your firm to invest in you, then state clearly what kind of investments you want. Get the data that you have and show your boss, then chalk out the roadmap for the next one year that you have for yourself. State how the firm can help you to achieve it. You need to state what you need NOW. Mention the areas of expertise that are weaker and how you can benefit from a particular form training, etc. An employee who knows his/her worth has a trump card.

Do bring up the point that there are certain kinds of skillsets in demand in your industry and you have them. Now, the art is not to come across as a threat or whine, but to show that you are aware of the team's goals and can help your boss achieve them.

5) No last-minute SALARY talk

Money talk must be deftly handled because every employee – right from the intern to the CEO – wants more salary. Remember, every one of your colleagues who went to the boss' cabin for the appraisal discussion and those after you will lament about their poor compensation. You be different. Subtly hint about your need for better pay and senior role, etc, almost half way into the year and not wait for the appraisal time. In fact, do it as a by-the-way when you discuss your SWOT.

This is because during the appraisal week, the bosses have already sounded out their seniors on the budgetary needs for the teams and who needs to be pacified this appraisal season. A chat earlier will mean your name is there on the list drawn up.

While a higher compensation and a role change is a much-needed validation, we are rarely trained to document our work and demand more from the company. Take this period as a final slot available to push your case and wish you all the very best!