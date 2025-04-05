Mark My Worth: Appraisal & the Art of Atmanirbhar Branding

If you want your firm to invest in you, then state clearly what kind of investments you want. Get the data that you have and show your boss, then chalk out the roadmap for the next one year that you have for yourself. State how the firm can help you to achieve it. You need to state what you need NOW. Mention the areas of expertise that are weaker and how you can benefit from a particular form training, etc. An employee who knows his/her worth has a trump card.