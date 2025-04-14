specials
Mark My Worth: How to deal with the dreaded Meets Expectations rating
Summary
- A ‘Meets Expectations’ rating means the employee has completed the assigned tasks. However, they are not the top performer, and there are others who have received a higher rating. In the third part of our ongoing series on appraisal, we unpack the dreaded average rating
The year 2016 was exceptionally good for me. I was sure I would receive the top rating, and during the appraisal time, I had a bounce in my gait. To my shock and horror, I got the dreaded ME or Meets Expectations rating.
