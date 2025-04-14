Mark My Worth: How to deal with the dreaded Meets Expectations rating

In a society where ‘Average’ translates to ‘Unsuccessful’, we need to realise that an ‘ME’ does not mean one is on the block. In a slump, the chances of a top performer being asked to leave because of being expensive or the team becoming redundant is just as high . No one is safe. The ‘ME’ offers a chance to pause, think about the rating and maybe you will realize that there were blind spots in your performance that you missed. The gap between you and the top performer can be bridged, but as of now, enjoy the success even if it is a middle rank. You did your best, and the firm is lucky to have you!