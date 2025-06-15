If your appraisal letters are in and FY25 is shut and bolted, what’s your next move?

In my case, I’m earmarking a portion of my new salary for a skill-upgrade—be it a course or coaching that adds polish to my resume. And that’s exactly what we’ll unpack in this final edition of Mark My Worth series: the what, who, where, when, why, and how of investing in your career.

WHAT do you invest with?

Time and money.

Early in your career, the work rhythm can be overwhelming, but with some stability, even a small slice of your fixed pay or bonus spent on building a new skill or working with a coach can go a long way.

While free sessions abound on learning platforms, mid- and senior-level professionals may benefit more from targeted, paid programs—where financial commitment often fuels focus and results.

HOW and WHERE do you invest?

Networking, when done right, isn't about collecting business cards at crowded events.

Think of it more like being a super-connector, but with a plan! Instead of just showing up, get strategic. Who are the real players in your industry – not just the big bosses, but also those rising stars at the second, third, and fourth levels? Chances are, you've got connections in common, so use them to get introductions. Then, lock down some dedicated time on their calendar for a real chat.

It's also smart to keep your own skills sharp. See what the job market is craving in your line of work, and don't hesitate to invest in a course to get those skills. And here's a fun tip: set aside some cash throughout the year specifically for networking. This could mean flying out to meet a key executive, joining an exclusive weekend workshop, or becoming part of a smaller, curated networking group. It's all about quality over quantity, building those valuable relationships over time!

WHO do you invest in?

Ever wonder who you should really be investing in when it comes to your career? It's a tricky one, especially when trying to figure out which people matter or which courses will stay relevant.

My big takeaway from the last few years? If you're more of a generalist, your best advisors might not even be in your industry! Seriously, start looking at CXOs and their top teams in other sectors. The way industries blend and skillsets overlap now is just incredible.

For specialists, it's a bit more straightforward – the key players you need to reach out to are usually pretty obvious. Consider a high-level CXO program, either here in India or overseas; it can provide that crucial networking boost.

In the last couple of years, I met a coaching institute head, two senior headhunters, who despite not needing jobs, pursued Ivy League degrees. Why? For the powerful networking groups they built, which in turn gave their businesses a phenomenal lift.

WHEN should you invest?

Once your base is built.

Mid- to senior-level is ideal—you’ve proven yourself, your employer may support your goals, and you (hopefully) have the financial cushion to back up your ambition.

WHY does this matter?

Because your employer won’t always drive your career.

Markets are volatile. AI is rewriting job roles. A firm’s hiring freeze—or worse—can come unannounced. The only thing that compounds with certainty is your personal investment in yourself.

You are your best career cheerleader. So go ahead—bet on yourself. Again and again.

