Mark My Worth: With a productivity uptick, it’s time to ask for that promotion
SummaryWhen productivity rises, so should your position—but promotions aren't automatic. Here's how to make your case. Mark My Worth explains.
I still remember the day I got my first promotion—I thanked my seniors multiple times and floated around the office. I had no idea it was coming my way and over the next few years, the changes in hierarchy were more of a surprise than a planned move. But as you grow, you learn that moving up isn't always that dreamy surprise. Sometimes, you need to ask for it. Smartly.