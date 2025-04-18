I still remember the day I got my first promotion—I thanked my seniors multiple times and floated around the office. I had no idea it was coming my way and over the next few years, the changes in hierarchy were more of a surprise than a planned move. But as you grow, you learn that moving up isn't always that dreamy surprise. Sometimes, you need to ask for it. Smartly.

In the first post of Mint's appraisal series-Mark My Worth-I wrote about the art of Atmanirbhar branding and how to get spotted by the bosses without sounding boastful. I am afraid it gets more complex once you have managed to cross the first stage.

The next stage is demanding for a better role and a move up the hierarchy. You think you deserve that promotion, but how do you build your case around it?

KYC: Know your company

Organisations follow structured hierarchies, and your designation is tied to the band you fall into—this affects everything from your role and compensation to your benefits and even the title on your visiting card.

A 'vice president' in banking may carry far more weight than the same title in retail, and even within the same industry, titles can vary widely between firms.

In companies with traditional work cultures, employees are often expected to spend 2–4 years in a particular band before moving up. That’s why it’s essential to understand your organisation’s promotion framework before making your pitch.

Why do you deserve the designation change?

In an ideal world, hard work speaks for itself, promotions come on time, and every good performer gets their due. But in real life, careers have their highs and lows—some big wins, some missed chances.

If you believe you’re ready for a promotion, start early. Have regular check-ins with your boss throughout the year—not just to track your progress, but to discuss how you’re evolving and what new responsibilities you can take on beyond your current KRAs.

Asking for a promotion isn’t just about saying you deserve it—it’s about showing what you’ve done and how you can contribute more in a bigger role.

Where will you fit?

Promotions are of different kinds.

Promotions to keep batch parity usually happen in waves, especially for junior and mid-level employees. If you're early in your career, there's a good chance you'll move up the ranks along with others who joined at the same time.

Promotions tend to slow down in the later stages of your career. That’s when it helps to know the niche skills you bring to the table. Keep an eye out for openings within your team or across the company, and let your manager know you're interested. Companies usually prefer filling roles internally to save on hiring costs. In some places, internal job postings are the norm. In others, you might need to take the initiative and have a direct conversation with your boss.

Can you create a role?

A new designation can be a key milestone. Once you reach the mid-career stage, start identifying the role you’d like to take on a couple of years down the line—and begin preparing for it. This means upskilling, staying updated on industry trends, and having a candid conversation with your boss about the possibility of moving into that role.

Remember, your boss also has to answer to higher-ups, so make sure to highlight how your move fits into the bigger picture. Consider whether the role requires a team or if it can be handled solo. If a team is needed, think about who could join you, and be ready to explain how the new setup can work without disrupting the existing structure.

Cost of a promotion

Consulting firm Deloitte estimates a 25% drop in the number of promotions in 2025 versus last year. This means the race for the senior roles will get more strenuous.

A promotion might come your way, but it doesn’t always bring a big salary bump. In fact, landing the promotion can sometimes be the easier part—you may soon find yourself navigating tensions with colleagues who didn’t move up.

It’s easy to get excited about a new title, only to later realise the role pulls you away from the kind of work you actually enjoy. So before you push for that change, have an honest conversation with yourself: Do I really want this?

There is a popular Spider-Man quote,"With great power comes great responsibility".

Not every promotion comes with more power—but it usually brings more responsibility. And sometimes, your boss might feel you're not quite ready for that step yet.

It’s disappointing, no doubt. But before you take it to heart, ask yourself: how big is the setback really? What’s the long-term impact? Does it change your relationship with the company? Maybe, the role went to someone who was simply the better team player this time.

It’s okay to express your disappointment—just do it constructively. Ask your boss what areas you need to work on. Most importantly, buy yourself time. Use the next few months to grow, and when the moment feels right, revisit the conversation—without dwelling on the past.

Promotions often happen mid-year, so don’t count yourself out just yet. You’re still in the game. All the best as you keep climbing the corporate ladder!

P.S. There are possibly more bosses who regret being leaders than those who revel in it.

