Marriage, kids not on top of mind for most urban Indians, finds survey
- Respondents to the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR survey were split on whether ageing parents should live with their children: half said they should, half don’t see a pressing reason
Evolving lifestyles have sparked notable shifts in the attitudes of urban Indians over marriage, family and parental responsibilities. Traditional views are gradually waning in urban India, suggests the latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey, indicating a significant social shift that could shape India’s upcoming journey as the most populous nation on earth.