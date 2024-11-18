Martha Stewart, 100 books later, is still unapologetically herself
Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 18 Nov 2024, 06:19 PM IST
SummaryStewart finds success by sticking to American classics amid shifts in the cookbook landscape.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The cookbook world is changing. Martha Stewart isn’t.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less